Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

Police said eight people were shot in Fort Worth, Texas, early Sunday.
Police said eight people were shot in Fort Worth, Texas, early Sunday.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta lift shuts down
Three arrested for drug trafficking
Three charged with drug trafficking near Kentucky - Tenn. border
Kentucky - Tenn. border sees 2.4 magnitude earthquake
East Tenn hotel considered "nicest place in America," needs your help to prove it
East Tenn. hotel considered “nicest place in America,” needs your help to prove it
Police officials say 35-year-old Randi Duarte faces charges of sexual battery by an authority...
Tennessee suspends shelter for immigrant children license following staffer arrest

Latest News

Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition
Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on...
Cuba evacuates 70,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden sees virus ‘independence,’ but COVID takes no holiday