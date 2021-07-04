Advertisement

Hot and muggy weather returns for the new week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is also tracking rain chances in the 8-day forecast


By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hopefully you enjoyed the short-lived cool down we had because the heat and humidity return and stick around for a while!

WHAT TO EXPECT

It has been warmer for your Fourth of July and we’ll continue to see those warm temperatures tonight. The good news is we will see those clear skies! Once the sun goes down, it won’t be too bad out there since we don’t have to deal with the humidity tonight. We’ll be in the lower 80s around sunset and closer to the upper 70s by 10 p.m. so if you are setting off fireworks tonight the weather looks good!

Monday is HOT! Highs will be near 93 with some humidity. There is a chance for a stray pop-up in southeastern Kentucky and maybe a few along the mountain tops as well. Hopefully, one of those showers helps cool you off.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday has a few classic summertime pop-up showers or storms, primarily at higher elevations. Similar story on a toasty Wednesday. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s throughout the first half of the new week.

We are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Elsa, but it shouldn’t be too impactful for us here in East Tennessee. It looks like Elsa will hit the Gulf sometime late Tuesday into Wednesday. Elsa will then track up the east coast and likely stay to the east of us here in Tennessee. We could see some clouds and some showers on Thursday. We’ll take a dip in those rain chances Friday before more rain possibly moves in for the weekend.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live! Plus, watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

