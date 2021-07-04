Advertisement

Rural Metro Fire celebrates Independence Day with community

Fire crews from Rural Metro Fire led a bike parade and sprayed water on attendees.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews from the Choto station celebrated Independence Day with a Montgomery Cove neighborhood Sunday. The firefighters celebrated by leading a bike parade through the neighborhood and spraying some “much needed” water on the attendees with their truck.

“What a great gathering of friends and neighbors to fellowship and have fun,” Rural Metro officials said about the event. “We are so grateful that they invited us.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta lift shuts down
Three arrested for drug trafficking
Three charged with drug trafficking near Kentucky - Tenn. border
Kentucky - Tenn. border sees 2.4 magnitude earthquake
East Tenn hotel considered "nicest place in America," needs your help to prove it
East Tenn. hotel considered “nicest place in America,” needs your help to prove it
Police officials say 35-year-old Randi Duarte faces charges of sexual battery by an authority...
Tennessee suspends shelter for immigrant children license following staffer arrest

Latest News

Rural Metro celebrates the Fourth
Rural Metro celebrates the Fourth
Man sets up Fourth of July light show
WATCH: Lenoir City man creates Fourth of July lightshow
Gatlinburg’s annual Fourth of July parade returns Saturday at midnight, making it the first...
Gatlinburg’s Fourth of July parade returns
Fireworks
Pigeon Forge celebrates 30th Patriot Festival with fireworks show