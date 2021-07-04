Rural Metro Fire celebrates Independence Day with community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews from the Choto station celebrated Independence Day with a Montgomery Cove neighborhood Sunday. The firefighters celebrated by leading a bike parade through the neighborhood and spraying some “much needed” water on the attendees with their truck.

“What a great gathering of friends and neighbors to fellowship and have fun,” Rural Metro officials said about the event. “We are so grateful that they invited us.”

