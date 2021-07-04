VFLs put on show in basketball alumni game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Fourth of July weekend serves as a time for friends and family to get together and reminisce. That’s exactly what a group of Tennessee basketball alumni did at William Blount High School Saturday night.

Former UT guard Bobby Maze organized a pickup game with some of the biggest names to come through Knoxville over the last ten-plus years - all in preparation for the upcoming TBT basketball tournament.

”He wanted to have a little alumni game and get people out because we haven’t been together for a long time so it’s fun to get everybody back. We had Grant, AD, Bone - reminiscing on the good old days and joke around and it’s just all about love at the end of the day,” said recent UT alum and Carter graduate Jordan Bowden.

TBT is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament with a million dollars up for grabs to the winning team. Games begin on July 16.

