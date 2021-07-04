WATCH: Lenoir City man creates Fourth of July lightshow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Lenoir City man has created a Fourth of July lightshow in his yard. The show involves red, white and blue lights that sync up with music.

Jacob Burris, the man who set up the show, also set one up for Christmas last year.

The Fourth of July show will be running through Sunday night at around midnight.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.