WATCH: Lenoir City man creates Fourth of July lightshow

Jacob Burris has put together an Independence Day light show in his front yard.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Lenoir City man has created a Fourth of July lightshow in his yard. The show involves red, white and blue lights that sync up with music.

Jacob Burris, the man who set up the show, also set one up for Christmas last year.

The Fourth of July show will be running through Sunday night at around midnight.

