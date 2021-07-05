Advertisement

13-year-old in injured Knoxville shooting

Teen shot in shooting Sunday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol will have more troopers out this holiday weekend. They’ll be...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol will have more troopers out this holiday weekend. They’ll be watching for speeders and those driving under the influence.(KY3)
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said that a teen girl was injured in a shooting on Sunday, July 4.

The Knoxville Major Crimes Unit was called to the 1900 Block of Texas Ave. just before 8:00 p.m. after people in the area flagged down a patrol for a 13-year-old that had been shot.

Police said that the victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD said that officers were unable to locate a crime scene in the area and the victim said she was walking on Texas Avenue with two other people when shots were fired from a white sedan. No suspects have been arrested or charged and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta lift shuts down
Kentucky - Tenn. border sees 2.4 magnitude earthquake
East Tenn hotel considered "nicest place in America," needs your help to prove it
East Tenn. hotel considered “nicest place in America,” needs your help to prove it
Three arrested for drug trafficking
Three charged with drug trafficking near Kentucky - Tenn. border
Volunteers collect trash at Max Patch in the Pisgah National Forest.
USDA issues additional regulations at Max Patch after misuse

Latest News

Hazy Monday due to smoke trapped in the area.
Smoky air lingers Monday in East Tennessee
Knoxville Police Department said that a 6-year-old Knoxville boy has died after an accidental...
Knoxville 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Many gathering for the Fourth of July at the Alcoa Maryville Church of God
Maryville church hosts Fourth of July celebration
Hot and muggy weather returns for the new week
Hot and muggy weather returns for the new week