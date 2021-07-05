13-year-old in injured Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said that a teen girl was injured in a shooting on Sunday, July 4.

The Knoxville Major Crimes Unit was called to the 1900 Block of Texas Ave. just before 8:00 p.m. after people in the area flagged down a patrol for a 13-year-old that had been shot.

Police said that the victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD said that officers were unable to locate a crime scene in the area and the victim said she was walking on Texas Avenue with two other people when shots were fired from a white sedan. No suspects have been arrested or charged and the investigation is ongoing.

