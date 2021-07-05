Advertisement

Firework fired into vehicle causes crash

One is in critical condition after fireworks caused a crash.
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be equipped with body cameras. / Source: (Knoxville Police Department)(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven are in the hospital following a crash at Texas Avenue and Pascal Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday morning, Knoxville Police Department officials said.

A car was reportedly travelling northbound on Pascal Avenue when a firework was shot inside, causing it to crash onto the patio of a nearby home located at 2101 Texas Avenue.

A witness told KPD that fireworks were being shot to and from the car before it wrecked. Two people were on the patio when the car crashed into it and were trapped until bystanders were able to help free them, officials said.

Another vehicle struck an air conditioning unit on the other side of the home, and the occupants, described as a white male and white female, fled the scene before officers arrived, according to officials.

The five occupants of the car that crashed into the porch were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, and the two on the patio were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Officials said one of the two on the patio is in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta lift shuts down
Kentucky - Tenn. border sees 2.4 magnitude earthquake
6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Knoxville 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
East Tenn hotel considered "nicest place in America," needs your help to prove it
East Tenn. hotel considered “nicest place in America,” needs your help to prove it
The Missouri State Highway Patrol will have more troopers out this holiday weekend. They’ll be...
13-year-old injured in Knoxville shooting

Latest News

Smokies announce season-long fireworks shows, theme nights
Patriots plane spotted at TYS
New England Patriots plane spotted at McGee Tyson airport
6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Knoxville 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Another hot day with a few stray storms
Hazy conditions possible overnight with another hot day Tuesday