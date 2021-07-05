Hazy conditions possible overnight with another hot day Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are looking at another warm day Tuesday with temperatures continuing to remain on the warm side. Once that humidity increase later this week, we’ll really start to feel the heat.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Parts of the valley were in the Code Red to Code Orange level of air quality earlier this morning, but now all of us in East Tennesse are just in a Code Yellow or moderate levels of pollution from smoke.

Air quality improving Monday (WVLT)

I do think we could still see some haze overnight into the early morning hours on Tuesday. A few stray pop-ups are possible this evening, mainly along the mountains. Temperatures will drop to near 69 degrees tonight with mostly clear skies.

We’ll continue to see a stray pop-up shower or storm in the mountains and possibly on the Plateau as well. It’ll be another warm one with highs near 93 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The number of developing showers and storms increase Wednesday as well, with a few in the higher elevations and a stray pop-up possible in the Valley. The humidity will make it feel like it’s still in the 90s, but we’re looking at a high around 88 degrees.

We are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Elsa, but it shouldn’t be too impactful for us here in East Tennessee. It looks like Elsa will track across Florida and up the East coast.

We’re looking at scattered rain and storms to pulse up Thursday afternoon and continued on and off development on into early next week. This keeps highs in the upper 80s, but still feeling warmer.

Monday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

