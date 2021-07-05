Hazy view from lingering smoke today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hopefully you enjoyed the short-lived cool down we had because the heat and humidity return and stick around for a while!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Monday is HOT! We’ll start out near 65 degrees with highs getting into the lower 90s. We will start to bring back the humidity a little bit and continue to see that increase as we head into the rest of the week.

There is a chance for a stray pop-up in southeastern Kentucky and maybe a few along the mountain tops as well. Hopefully, one of those showers helps cool you off.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday has a few classic summertime pop-up showers or storms, primarily at higher elevations. Similar story on a toasty Wednesday. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s throughout the first half of the new week.

We are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Elsa, but it shouldn’t be too impactful for us here in East Tennessee. It looks like Elsa will hit the Gulf sometime late Tuesday into Wednesday. Elsa will then track up the east coast and likely stay to the east of us here in Tennessee. We could see some clouds and some showers on Thursday. We’ll take a dip in those rain chances Friday before more rain possibly moves in for the weekend.

