Hillbilly Golf celebrates 50 years of business

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of one of Gatlinburg’s oldest attractions: Hillbilly Golf. Hillbilly Golf has been in business since 1971, but the original owner, Shelby Boyd, bought the land in 1969.

General Manager Jim Howard told WVLT News that his father-in-law bought the land before he knew what he was going to do with it. Howard says Boyd sat at the bottom of the hill for a day and a half before figuring out what to do with it, and that’s how the idea for Hillbilly Golf was born.

Howard says he enjoys seeing families that keep coming back. “Not a day goes by that we don’t have someone come in here and say, you know, my grandfather brought my father, my father brought me, and now I’m bringing my children; it’s definitely a generational attraction,” Howard said.

Boyd passed away in 2015 at the age of 93. He asked his two daughters to keep the course in the family.

