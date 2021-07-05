Advertisement

Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 75 years of ‘full partnership’

FILE - This Oct. 1, 2009 file photo shows former President Jimmy Carter getting a kiss from his...
FILE - This Oct. 1, 2009 file photo shows former President Jimmy Carter getting a kiss from his wife Rosalynn as she introduces him during a reopening ceremony for the newly redesigned Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on July 7, extending their record as the longest married presidential couple in American history.

The 96-year-old former president tells The Associated Press that the first secret of a long marriage is to pick the right partner.

He calls his marriage to 93-year-old Rosalynn Carter a full partnership. But he and Rosalynn Carter offer other pieces of advice, as well.

The devoutly Christian couple still reads the Bible together daily and looks for common interests to share.

They also work out any differences before going to sleep each night.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta lift shuts down
Kentucky - Tenn. border sees 2.4 magnitude earthquake
Knoxville Police Department said that a 6-year-old Knoxville boy has died after an accidental...
Knoxville 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
East Tenn hotel considered "nicest place in America," needs your help to prove it
East Tenn. hotel considered “nicest place in America,” needs your help to prove it
Three arrested for drug trafficking
Three charged with drug trafficking near Kentucky - Tenn. border

Latest News

FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Vatican: Pope alert and well a day after intestinal surgery
In this photo released by the Joint Task Force - Sulu, parts of a Lockheed C-130 Hercules plane...
Philippines military’s worst air disaster kills 52, wounds 51
Terry Donahue, the all-time leader in victories at UCLA and in the Pac-12, announced his...
Terry Donahue, winningest UCLA football coach, dies at 77
Demolition crews set off a string of explosives Sunday night that brought down the last of the...
3 more victims found in South Florida condo collapse; death toll at 27