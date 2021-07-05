Knoxville 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police were called to a home in the 3900 block of Alma Ave. in East Knoxville just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday for a juvenile male who had accidentally shot himself.

KPD said that when officers arrived they found a six-year-old boy inside of the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The boy was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

Major Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin the investigation. At this time, it is believed that the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted. The investigation continues.

