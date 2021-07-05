Maryville church hosts Fourth of July celebration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, members of the Alcoa Maryville Church of God, and other members of the community came out to enjoy some family fun.

Pastor Paul Dyar says it feels good to have everyone out together since the pandemic.

“We’re very relational and community oriented and so not being able to do those things was very depressing,” says Dyar.

The day was filled with family fun and food. With live music and fireworks!

Paige Finchum says she’s been a member of the church for nearly a decade, and it feels good to be back with her church family.

“It’s amazing because I don’t have family that lives here. They are my family so being able to be out here and see everything that’s going on it’s like finally families being able to come together and be together, and the whole time we’re doing it, we get to glorify the Lord,” shared Finchum.

Alcoa Maryville Church of God welcomes anyone without a church home to come visit for Sunday services.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.