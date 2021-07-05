New England Patriots plane spotted at McGee Tyson airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A plane sporting the New England Patriots logo was parked at McGee Tyson airport Saturday afternoon. The plane was parked in the TAC Air grounding area.

WVLT News reached out to the vice president of marketing for TAC Air Tad Perryman to get more information on why the plane might be in Knoxville. He was not able to give specific reasons for why the plane was parked in Knoxville, however.

The director of the team’s media department, Stacey James, told WVLT News that “the Department of Defense has been using it for various charter trips during the off season.”

The Patriots purchased two used Boeing 767 planes in 2017 when airlines announced they would no longer charter for professional sports teams. The team has been using planes to transport N95 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CBS News.

Earlier this year the planes were used to transport troops from the Horn of Africa and elsewhere back into the United States.

