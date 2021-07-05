Advertisement

New England Patriots plane spotted at McGee Tyson airport

The New England Patriots’ plane was parked at McGee Tyson airport for unknown reasons.
Patriots plane spotted at TYS
Patriots plane spotted at TYS(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A plane sporting the New England Patriots logo was parked at McGee Tyson airport Saturday afternoon. The plane was parked in the TAC Air grounding area.

WVLT News reached out to the vice president of marketing for TAC Air Tad Perryman to get more information on why the plane might be in Knoxville. He was not able to give specific reasons for why the plane was parked in Knoxville, however.

The director of the team’s media department, Stacey James, told WVLT News that “the Department of Defense has been using it for various charter trips during the off season.”

The Patriots purchased two used Boeing 767 planes in 2017 when airlines announced they would no longer charter for professional sports teams. The team has been using planes to transport N95 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CBS News.

Earlier this year the planes were used to transport troops from the Horn of Africa and elsewhere back into the United States.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta lift shuts down
Kentucky - Tenn. border sees 2.4 magnitude earthquake
6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Knoxville 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
East Tenn hotel considered "nicest place in America," needs your help to prove it
East Tenn. hotel considered “nicest place in America,” needs your help to prove it
The Missouri State Highway Patrol will have more troopers out this holiday weekend. They’ll be...
13-year-old injured in Knoxville shooting

Latest News

A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Firework fired into vehicle causes crash
Smokies announce season-long fireworks shows, theme nights
6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Knoxville 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Another hot day with a few stray storms
Hazy conditions possible overnight with another hot day Tuesday