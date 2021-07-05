Advertisement

Smokies announce season-long fireworks shows, theme nights

Fireworks are here to stay at the Smokies baseball stadium.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies announced Monday that they will be expanding their Summer Firework Series to all remaining Friday and Saturday home games.

During the rest of July, the Smokies will host three themed nights, three giveaways, and four firework shows, according to a spokesperson. The theme nights include a Princesses in the Park night, a Top Gun night and a Sandlot night.

During Princess in the Park night, character mascots of Disney’s Anna, Elsa, Cinderella, Belle and Captain Jack will hold meet and greets with fans, spokespersons said. The first 1,000 fans through the gate on Top Gun Night will receive free t-shirts.

Sandlot night will feature cast members from the movie meeting with fans and signing autographs, according to stadium spokespersons.

The July dates for fireworks are July 16, 17, 30 and 31.

