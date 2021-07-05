Advertisement

Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel

Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.
Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.(MPD)
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police said a man and a woman are facing charges after a fatal shooting over the Fourth of July weekend.

Jamal Medlock, 21, and Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, are both facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a 29-year-old man.

According to the affidavit, the shooting happened July 3 shortly after 11 p.m. near American Way at the American Best Value Inn.

When police arrived they found Rodrecus Partee unresponsive from gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead.

Video surveillance showed Walton meet the victim in the hotel parking lot.

Once they began to walk, Medlock walked up and shot the victim multiple times in the back as Walton ran to the east side of the building.

Police said Medlock and another man picked through his pockets, then left on foot as the woman ran after them.

Medlock is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, police said.

Walton is charged with facilitation of first-degree murder.

According to records, Walton admitted to planning the robbery and killing of Partee and Medlock admitted to shooting him then leaving the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Knoxville 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
A 13-year-old girl was shot along Texas Avenue in Knoxville
13-year-old injured in Knoxville shooting
Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta lift reopens after safety concerns
Patriots plane spotted at TYS
New England Patriots plane spotted at McGhee Tyson airport
Hazy Monday due to smoke trapped in the area.
Smoky air lingers Monday in East Tennessee

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Tennessee officials are offering 10,000 travelers a $250 flight voucher for four airports in...
Tennessee to offer $250 flight vouchers for booking hotels
Hartigan, who was not wearing a helmet, failed to negotiate a curve and his motorcycle left the...
Police: Man fleeing officers on motorcycle dies in crash
The East Tennessee Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help searching for multiple missing...
East TN Crime Stoppers searching for multiple missing teens
Jonathan Rennels
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting nurse at UT Medical Center