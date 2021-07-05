Writers Block: Maryville author releases 6th romatic comedy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville native is releasing her sixth novel. Lauren Morrill just released " It’s Kind of a Cheesy Love Story.” The book takes readers through love, friendship, and pizza.

“It’s about a girl who was born on the bathroom floor of the locally owned pizza parlor, her mother did not make it to the hospital. So she ended up giving birth in this pizza place that we call ‘Hot and crusty Pizza.’. The owner of the pizza place, seeing a publicity opportunity, gives her free pizza for life and a guaranteed job when she turns 16. So we open on her 16th birthday when she’s about to start this job at ‘Hot and Crusty Pizza’ and she really doesn’t want to. So, it’s a story about finding yourself and finding where you fit and finding your first love because there is a pizza delivery boy,” said Morrill.

Morrill is originally from Maryville and just moved back to the area. She said she’s hoping to center some of her future novels around East Tennessee.

“I’m really excited to set some stories around the area because those of us who live here know what a wonderful place East Tennessee is. It’s beautiful and welcoming and I think there’s also some stereotypes about the south that I would love to dispel...although I will say all of my books when I get stuck, I drawback on what I know so there are street names and places from around here that live in my book so people will email me and say I saw that, I know what that is.”

