Company pushes gun safety tool after child dies from self-inflicted gunshot

A six-year-old child died after what Knoxville police describe as an accidental shooting.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A holiday turned into a heartbreaking evening for the East Knoxville community July 4th. A six-year-old child died after what Knoxville police describe as an accidental shooting. Investigators believe he shot himself.

The Safe Tennessee Project reports there were 18 unintentional shootings in 2020. More than half involved children.

Like many, Steve Silvers didn’t take easy to the news of the Knoxville child dying.

“These are tragedies and they happen all the time,” Silvers said.

He’s the president of Tech Safe and detailed a product that was specifically designed to safe a life from an unintentional shooting. They call the tool Saf-T Round, which is a visible orange casing. When you pull the trigger on a loaded gun, the case prevents a bullet from coming out.

“The process of blocking the chamber is critical, because every single negligent discharge, or accidental discharge that occurs, occur because there is a live round chamber in that fire arm. So, we block it,” Silvers said.

The affordable tool is used in the military and can be purchased here.

