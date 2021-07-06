Advertisement

Counties with the worst commutes in Tennessee

Stacker.com used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to compile a list of the Tennessee counties with the worst commutes.
For many Tennesseans, the commute to work is the worst part of their day.
For many Tennesseans, the commute to work is the worst part of their day.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many Tennesseans, the commute to work is the worst part of their day.

According to a study by stacker.com, commuters encounter more physical health problems and lower incomes. Stacker.com used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to compile a list of the Tennessee counties with the worst commutes.

Hickman County is considered the Tennessee county with the worst commute. According to Stacker, the average commute time in Hickman County is 37.1 minutes. That time is the 56th longest amongst all counties nationwide and 47.2 percent longer than the state average.

Nearly 21 percent of workers said they leave for work between 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. in order to arrive on time.

Several East Tennesse counties made the list including Marion County which was ranked 28th, Campbell County at 20, Meigs County at 19 and Grainger County at 13. Union County was ranked among the top ten worst counties at number 5.

The study found the average commute time in Union County is 33.7 minutes. The commute time in Union County is 22.1 percent longer than the national average.

