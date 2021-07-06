East TN Crime Stoppers searching for multiple missing teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help searching for multiple missing teens across the region.

Officials said the teens have been missing for some time now and their families are, “desperate to know they are safe and to have them back home.”

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online or on the P3 Tips app. Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

The following teens were reported missing in 2021 and have yet to be located:

Hannah King and Kendra King

Hannah King, 17, and Kendra King, 15 were reported missing around 11 a.m. on May 24. The teens were last seen at their foster home on Avenue A. Officials said they reportedly climbed out of the window to their foster home. Officials believe they may be headed to Lenoir City or in the Western Heights area. Hannah has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said she is 5′5″ and weighs around 180 pounds. Kendra has brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5′5″ and weighs 180 pounds.

Kendra King, 15, and Hannah King, 17 (East TN Crime Stoppers)

O’Ryan Flores

O’Ryan Flores, 18, was last seen on Catalpa Avenue on May 8. Officials said he left his home around 5 a.m. and may be staying with a friend in the Wilson Avenue area. Flores is a student at Austin East High School. Flores is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, standing 5′4″ and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

O’Ryan Flores, 18 (East TN Crime Stoppers)

April Cates-Franklin

April Cates-Franklin, 15, was reported missing on June 1, after last being seen on the 2700 block of East Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville. Officials said April is known to hang out at Walter P. Taylor Homes and may be going back and forth between Knoxville and Chattanooga. April is 5′4″ and weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

April Cates-Franklin, 15 (East TN Crime Stoppers)

Erica West

Erica West, 17, was last seen on May 28, on the 1500 block of Dick Lonas Road in Knoxville. Officials said Erica ran away around 11:35 a.m. while walking back from lunch. She was last seen wearing a gray pullover, burgundy and black leggings and a peach-colored shirt. Officials said she was last seen heading towards Middlebrook Pike. April is 5′5″ and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Erica West, 17 (East TN Crime Stoppers)

Zerik Wade

Zerik Wade, 17, was last seen on June 7 on Western Avenue in Knoxville. Police say he may be in the South Knoxville area, the quarry or Meadow Oaks Lane. Zerik is 5′9″ and weighs around 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Zerik Wade, 17 (East TN Crime Stoppers)

Malaiya Wrancher

Malaiya Wrancher, 15, was last seen on June 22 on the 3110 block of Kingsmore Drive in Knoxville. Officials said Malayia was last seen watching a basketball game on TV at 11:30 on June 22nd. Malayia reportedly seemed happy and went to bed when the rest of the family went to bed. At 6:30 the next morning she was discovered missing. She may be hanging out at Tyson Skate Park or anywhere one could skateboard, according to police.

Malaiya Wrancher, 15 (East TN Crime Stoppers)

Honey Summeour

Honey Summeour, 16, was last seen on April 21 leaving Bearden High School with an unknown male around 3:30 p.m. Officials said Honey did not show up for work the evening at Wendy’s. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and white Nike Air Force shoes. April has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5′7″ and weighs 130 pounds.

Honey Summeour, 16 (East TN Crime Stoppers)

Ayonna Davison

Ayonna Davison, 16, was last seen on April 18 at her home off Hollywood Road. Officials said Ayonna’s mother woke up around 3 a.m. and discovered the teen had packed all of her belongings and left. Ayonna is 5′3″ and weighs around 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ayonna Davison, 16 (East TN Crime Stoppers)

Jaiden Kruzic

Jaiden Kruzic, 17, was reported missing on April 11. She was last seen at the Texas Roadhouse on Morrell Road in Knoxville. Police said soon after she was dropped off for work at Texas Roadhouse, she left saying she quit. Jaiden is 5′6″ and weighs 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jaiden Kruzic, 17 (East TN Crime Stoppers)

Alexis Renae Barr

Alexis Renae Barr, 16, was last seen on March 16 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. when she left her home on foot. Officials said Lexi’s mom said she had been hanging out with an unknown male while she was at work. Lexi was spotted at BJ’s on E. Magnolia Avenue with an older male as well as in the Merchants Drive area. Police said she likes to hang out in East Knoxville and downtown Knoxville. Alexis is 5′3″, weighs 125 with black hair and brown eyes.

Alexis Renae Barr, 16 (East TN Crime Stoppers)

