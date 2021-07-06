Advertisement

Family owned firework store keeps selling after 4th of July

Bimbo’s Fireworks is seeing steady business even past the Fourth.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bimbo’s Fireworks in Lenoir City has been a family owned business since 1957. For this 4th of July, the store saw a 5 to 8 percent increase in profits from the year before.

Ed Boling with Bimbo’s says the weeks leading up to the 4th of July are certainly the busiest, with a couple hundred people at the store at any given time. Even though this is the case, he says for a few weeks after the holiday weekend there will still be a steady flow of customers. Boling says, “they get that little itch after they shoot and think ‘I wish we had more”.

During the busy times, Boling, his kids and other family members make sure to come to the store to help. Boling is hopeful that the business can stay in the family forever adding that “fireworks are in our blood.”

While the shelves on the 5th of July are mainly empty after a big year of sales, Bimbo’s is still buying more product to already stock the shelves for next year.

