Heating up today ahead of better storm chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a hot day, ahead of increasing rain and storm chances. Tropical Storm Elsa churns across the region over the next couple of days, helping to pump up the moisture available for some downpours. Friday is a First Alert day, since some extra energy could create a few stronger storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with patchy fog and haze. We’re starting the day in the mid to upper 60s, with Knoxville dropping to near 70 degrees.

We’re staying mostly sunny today, and decreasing that smoky haze from yesterday gives us a little more room to heat up. We’re aimed at a high of 93 degrees, with humidity levels that make it feel a few degrees warmer in the shade. Scattered clouds for the afternoon to evening help to create a stray pop-up along our area elevation changes, like the Plateau and mountains.

Tonight stays partly cloudy, with spotty rain and storms. We’re cooling to around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The coverage of our area in rain and storms increases Wednesday, with 40% of our area seeing rain and some downpours and storms are possible. The high will be around 88 degrees, but feeling warmer.

At this time, Tropical Storm Elsa moves across Florida and tracks up the East coast. This more so helps to scoop up tropical humidity and moisture available for more storms in our area.

We’re looking at scattered rain and storms to pulse up Thursday afternoon, with some downpours possible.

I added a WVLT First Alert for Friday, with the potential for some energy to lead to stronger to isolated severe storms. The intensity is concentrated on the Plateau and Southern Valley as of now, so we’ll keep you updated on this First Alert. It’s still a 40% coverage of our area, just more intensity to what’s developing.

Really rain and storms come with a continued on and off development on into early next week. This keeps highs in the upper 80s, but still feeling warmer.

