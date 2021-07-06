Knox Co. hot dog restaurant named No. 1 in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream in Solway was voted the #1 hotdog for the third year.

The Knox County business was also voted among the top 25 hotdogs in the U.S. by Yelp. The restaurant was the only Tennessee business featured on the list.

In 2019, the business was awarded the number one hotdog in Tennessee by Travel and Leisure magazine. In 2020, D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream was awarded the number one hotdog from lovefood.com and MSN.

MSN awarded the business the top honor again in 2021.

D&B Hotdogs serves their hotdogs on a top sliced bun, buttered and toasted on both sides. The businesses slaw and chili are the owners’ family recipes.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.