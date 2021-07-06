Advertisement

Knox Co. hot dog restaurant named No. 1 in Tennessee

The businesses slaw and chili are the owners’ family recipes.
D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream in Solway was voted the #1 hotdog for the third year.
D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream in Solway was voted the #1 hotdog for the third year.(D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream in Solway was voted the #1 hotdog for the third year.

The Knox County business was also voted among the top 25 hotdogs in the U.S. by Yelp. The restaurant was the only Tennessee business featured on the list.

In 2019, the business was awarded the number one hotdog in Tennessee by Travel and Leisure magazine. In 2020, D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream was awarded the number one hotdog from lovefood.com and MSN.

MSN awarded the business the top honor again in 2021.

D&B Hotdogs serves their hotdogs on a top sliced bun, buttered and toasted on both sides. The businesses slaw and chili are the owners’ family recipes.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Knoxville 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Patriots plane spotted at TYS
New England Patriots plane spotted at McGhee Tyson airport
A 13-year-old girl was shot along Texas Avenue in Knoxville
13-year-old injured in Knoxville shooting
Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta lift reopens after safety concerns
Hazy Monday due to smoke trapped in the area.
Smoky air lingers Monday in East Tennessee

Latest News

Billy Turner and Sherra Wright stand accused of killing former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen...
Sherra Wright’s lawyer is a no show at post-conviction hearing
The CBS television show “Big Brother” will soon begin its 23rd season and Tennesseans will see...
Tennessee man to join ‘Big Brother’ for season 23
The suspect is described as a heavy-set male who is approximately 5′11.
Knoxville Police searching for robbery suspect
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case