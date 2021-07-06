Knoxville Police searching for robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department have asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for at least two recent robberies.

According to police, the suspect allegedly robbed two businesses including the CVS located at 110 Majestic Grove Blvd. on May 20.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set male who is approximately 5′11.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online or the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Major Crimes Unit investigators are seeking the identity of the pictured suspect, who is wanted for at least two recent business robberies, including a robbery at the CVS located at 110 Majestic Grove Blvd. on 5/20. The suspect is an approximately 5’11, heavy-set white male. pic.twitter.com/AbW4KyDbLt — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.