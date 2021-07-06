Advertisement

Knoxville Police searching for robbery suspect

The suspect is described as a heavy-set male who is approximately 5′11.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department have asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for at least two recent robberies.

According to police, the suspect allegedly robbed two businesses including the CVS located at 110 Majestic Grove Blvd. on May 20.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online or the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

