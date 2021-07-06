KPD looking for suspected credit card thief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a suspect that allegedly burglarized the office of Alice Bell Pool at 3535 Alice Bell Road, officials said on Twitter.

Investigators are seeking the identity of the pictured suspect. The suspect burglarized the office of the Alice Bell Pool at 3535 Alice Bell Road and stole a credit card, which was later used at the Pilot at 2518 N. Broadway. pic.twitter.com/MMZGYD8KUc — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 6, 2021

The suspect reportedly stole a credit card and later used it at the Pilot at 2518 N. Broadway, according to police officials.

Those who recognize the individual are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.