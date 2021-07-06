Advertisement

KPD looking for suspected credit card thief

KPD looking for suspect that stole a credit card
KPD looking for suspect
KPD looking for suspect(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a suspect that allegedly burglarized the office of Alice Bell Pool at 3535 Alice Bell Road, officials said on Twitter.

The suspect reportedly stole a credit card and later used it at the Pilot at 2518 N. Broadway, according to police officials.

Those who recognize the individual are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Knoxville 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Patriots plane spotted at TYS
New England Patriots plane spotted at McGhee Tyson airport
A 13-year-old girl was shot along Texas Avenue in Knoxville
13-year-old injured in Knoxville shooting
Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta lift reopens after safety concerns
Jonathan Rennels
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting nurse at UT Medical Center

Latest News

Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
Update: Police contacted driver in hit-and-run, citations pending
Sunflowers bloom at Forks of the River
Rural Metro Fire to host blood drive
Submissions can include animals and zoo or aquarium scenes.
Zoo Knoxville wants to see your best animal photos