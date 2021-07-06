KPD looking for suspected credit card thief
KPD looking for suspect that stole a credit card
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a suspect that allegedly burglarized the office of Alice Bell Pool at 3535 Alice Bell Road, officials said on Twitter.
The suspect reportedly stole a credit card and later used it at the Pilot at 2518 N. Broadway, according to police officials.
Those who recognize the individual are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
