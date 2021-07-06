Advertisement

Man arrested after reportedly assaulting nurse at UT Medical Center

Jonathan Rennels
Jonathan Rennels
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested after reportedly assaulting a nurse at the University of Tennessee Medical Center Sunday.

According to KPD, officers responded to the 400 block of Walnut Street on Sunday, July 4. Police said Jonathan Rennels, 32, was attempting to fight citizens in the area. One person was found unconscious following the incident.

Police said Rennels had a strong odor of alcohol on his person, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Authorities transported Rennels to the UT Medical Center for medical attention.

Officials said Rennels reportedly grabbed a UT Medical Center nurse in the groin while the nurse was attempting to collect a urine sample. Reports stated Rennels then allegedly punched the nurse in the stomach while she was attempting to place an IV in his arm.

Rennels is charged with two counts of assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to police.

