McMinn Co. woman accused of impersonating nurse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have indicted a McMinn County woman on identity theft and criminal impersonation charges, officials with the TBI say.

The indictment follows an investigation by the TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

The TBI began investigating Ellen Michelle Small, 47, after she applied for a nursing position at a Farragut assisted living facility. The investigation revealed that Small did not have a nursing license and was using the license number of another person with a similar name, officials say.

The Knox County Grand Jury returned the indictments last week, and Small was arrested on a $5,000 bond Tuesday.

