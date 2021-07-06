Miami booster offers $540,000 NIL endorsement deal to all UM players

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - So the question was, how long it would take for a college booster to offer a six figure name, image and likeness deal? Well, the answer is not long. That figure is 540-thousand dollars. a South Florida business man, Dan Lambert, is offering all 90-um players $500 a month contracts for one year to promote his mixed martial arts training academies.

The UM players could have the potential to earn up to $6000 over the course of the year through social media, personal appearances and other marketing tactics. Oversight for the offer is through Lambert’s marketing company, the appropriately named “Bring Back The U”, which will essentially arrange NIL deals for Hurricanes players.

What’s crazy about all this is that schools like Miami or maybe Tennessee one day, are competing for the same dollars now going straight to athletes. As for those schools Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com says, ”I think the biggest question. Administrators have and people have about how far it goes is, what’s the, what’s the dollar figure out there, there are some national companies that are all in some regional companies then all in there’s some other regional companies that are saying, Hey, we’re gonna, we’re going to set out the first run of this thing and see what it becomes. And then we may jump into it six months or a year from now.”

This moment has been coming for a long time. Now that it’s here, schools will have to figure out how to navigate these deals through the NCAA’s temporary NIL waiver.

