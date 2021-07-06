Nashville fireworks show begins with officers in blast zone, investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation is underway after a fireworks show began while police personnel were still in the blast zone.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the Let Freedom Sing! Music City Fourth of July celebration began before the MNPD helicopter escaped the blast zone.

Officials said SWAT officers had to shelter inside a building until the show was over.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported a miscommunication led to the incident Sunday night.

MNPD Public Affairs Manager Don Aaron said fire personnel spotted someone on the roof of the Bridge Building ahead of the fireworks show. An MNPD helicopter flew into the area to confirm someone was on the roof. SWAT officers were sent to the building where they found a Bridge Building employee and her friends. The group was escorted out of the building and the SWAT team was sent inside to do a final sweep.

According to reports, while SWAT officers were conducting the final search of the building a security guard told investigators he was the last person in the building.

“Without going through command and without checking with MNPD to ensure our personnel were out of the building, the message was relayed to start the fireworks show. Command was not advised the show had commenced,” Aaron said in a statement.

Officials said by the time they realized more people were in the building, “it was too late.”

The MNPD was able to leave the area safely and two teams of SWAT officers had to shelter inside the building until the show ended.

