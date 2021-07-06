Advertisement

Nashville fireworks show begins with officers in blast zone, investigation underway

Officials said SWAT officers had to shelter inside a building until the show was over.
Fireworks display during the &amp;quot;Let Freedom Sing!&amp;quot; Music City's July 4th...
Fireworks display during the &amp;quot;Let Freedom Sing!&amp;quot; Music City's July 4th celebration on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)(WJHG)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation is underway after a fireworks show began while police personnel were still in the blast zone.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the Let Freedom Sing! Music City Fourth of July celebration began before the MNPD helicopter escaped the blast zone.

Officials said SWAT officers had to shelter inside a building until the show was over.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported a miscommunication led to the incident Sunday night.

MNPD Public Affairs Manager Don Aaron said fire personnel spotted someone on the roof of the Bridge Building ahead of the fireworks show. An MNPD helicopter flew into the area to confirm someone was on the roof. SWAT officers were sent to the building where they found a Bridge Building employee and her friends. The group was escorted out of the building and the SWAT team was sent inside to do a final sweep.

According to reports, while SWAT officers were conducting the final search of the building a security guard told investigators he was the last person in the building.

“Without going through command and without checking with MNPD to ensure our personnel were out of the building, the message was relayed to start the fireworks show. Command was not advised the show had commenced,” Aaron said in a statement.

Officials said by the time they realized more people were in the building, “it was too late.”

The MNPD was able to leave the area safely and two teams of SWAT officers had to shelter inside the building until the show ended.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Knoxville 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Patriots plane spotted at TYS
New England Patriots plane spotted at McGhee Tyson airport
A 13-year-old girl was shot along Texas Avenue in Knoxville
13-year-old injured in Knoxville shooting
Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta lift reopens after safety concerns
Hazy Monday due to smoke trapped in the area.
Smoky air lingers Monday in East Tennessee

Latest News

Project Lifesaver implemented in Roane County to help at-risk kids.
Project Lifesaver bracelets aim to help at-risk kids
Philip Davis, 53
Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI following Greene County crash
IRS warns of “Dirty Dozen” scams
Heavy downpours possible Wednesday evening
Storms and heavy downpours return starting Wednesday
Library shelves
Long overdue books returned to Massachusetts library