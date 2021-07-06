Advertisement

One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Asheville Hwy.

THP officials said charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead following a Monday night crash on Asheville Highway.

According to THP officials, two vehicles were driving west on Asheville Highway and another driving east. One of the vehicles traveling west reportedly failed to maintain its lane of travel and drove into the path of the vehicle traveling east.

The two vehicles collided head-on causing one vehicle to rotate back into the westbound travel lane. The vehicle was then struck by the other vehicle traveling west on Asheville Highway. The driver of that vehicle, 24-year-old Brandon Williams of Cleveland.

The two other drivers were injured during the incident, crash reports stated. The extent of their injuries has not been released. THP officials said charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Knoxville 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Patriots plane spotted at TYS
New England Patriots plane spotted at McGhee Tyson airport
A 13-year-old girl was shot along Texas Avenue in Knoxville
13-year-old injured in Knoxville shooting
Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta lift reopens after safety concerns
Hazy Monday due to smoke trapped in the area.
Smoky air lingers Monday in East Tennessee

Latest News

Submissions can include animals and zoo or aquarium scenes.
Zoo Knoxville wants to see your best animal photos
Project Lifesaver implemented in Roane County to help at-risk kids.
Project Lifesaver bracelets aim to help at-risk kids
Philip Davis, 53
Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI following Greene County crash
IRS warns of “Dirty Dozen” scams
Heavy downpours possible Wednesday evening
Storms and heavy downpours return starting Wednesday