One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Asheville Hwy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead following a Monday night crash on Asheville Highway.

According to THP officials, two vehicles were driving west on Asheville Highway and another driving east. One of the vehicles traveling west reportedly failed to maintain its lane of travel and drove into the path of the vehicle traveling east.

The two vehicles collided head-on causing one vehicle to rotate back into the westbound travel lane. The vehicle was then struck by the other vehicle traveling west on Asheville Highway. The driver of that vehicle, 24-year-old Brandon Williams of Cleveland.

The two other drivers were injured during the incident, crash reports stated. The extent of their injuries has not been released. THP officials said charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.