Painting With a Twist hiring in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Painting With a Twist in Knoxville announced it’s looking for people who love art to work at its location in Knoxville.

According to the job posting, Painting with a Twist is looking to hire artists “that love being on stage, hosting parties, and teaching what they do best: painting!”

Painting With a Twist said the job is flexible and would work best for art teachers searching for a side job, or college students who want to make extra money.

The venue requests a resume, professional references and photos of your artwork with acrylic paints.

Painting With a Twist is an art studio where people can sign up for classes and learn how to do art with acrylic paint step-by-step. The venue allows you to bring snacks and drinks to the studio, according to its website, everything is ‘BYOB’.

Email studio184@paintingwithatwist.com to set up an audition for the position. To see other available jobs in downtown Knoxville, click here.

