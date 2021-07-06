Advertisement

Painting With a Twist hiring in Downtown Knoxville

The business is looking for people who love to paint
A wide-shot of Market Square in downtown Knoxville
A wide-shot of Market Square in downtown Knoxville(WVLT)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Painting With a Twist in Knoxville announced it’s looking for people who love art to work at its location in Knoxville.

According to the job posting, Painting with a Twist is looking to hire artists “that love being on stage, hosting parties, and teaching what they do best: painting!”

Painting With a Twist said the job is flexible and would work best for art teachers searching for a side job, or college students who want to make extra money.

The venue requests a resume, professional references and photos of your artwork with acrylic paints.

Painting With a Twist is an art studio where people can sign up for classes and learn how to do art with acrylic paint step-by-step. The venue allows you to bring snacks and drinks to the studio, according to its website, everything is ‘BYOB’.

Email studio184@paintingwithatwist.com to set up an audition for the position. To see other available jobs in downtown Knoxville, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Knoxville 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
A 13-year-old girl was shot along Texas Avenue in Knoxville
13-year-old injured in Knoxville shooting
Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta lift reopens after safety concerns
Patriots plane spotted at TYS
New England Patriots plane spotted at McGhee Tyson airport
Hazy Monday due to smoke trapped in the area.
Smoky air lingers Monday in East Tennessee

Latest News

More heat today, more storms ahead.
Heating up today ahead of better storm chances
Records: Doctor used wrong test to clear patients of COVID
Family and friends of Deheena Kyle gathering at a prayer vigil
Prayer Vigil held for missing Knoxville woman
Bimbo's Fireworks has been a family owned business since 1957.
Family owned firework store keeps selling after 4th of July