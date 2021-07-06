Pet of the month: Gracie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT’s Pet of the Month is Gracie, a two-year-old Tree Walker Coonhound mix from the Humane Society, Tennessee Valley.

“She loves people, and is interested in other dogs,” said the Humane Society. The Humane Society says Gracie is looking for a best friend to stay close to.

Anyone interested in meeting Gracie is asked to email the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley at Adoption@HumaneSocietyTennessee.org!

