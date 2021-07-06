Advertisement

Pet of the month: Gracie

Meet WVLT’s pet of the month from the Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, Gracie!
WVLT's pet of the month for July, Gracie
WVLT's pet of the month for July, Gracie(Humane Society, Tennessee Valley.)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT’s Pet of the Month is Gracie, a two-year-old Tree Walker Coonhound mix from the Humane Society, Tennessee Valley.

“She loves people, and is interested in other dogs,” said the Humane Society. The Humane Society says Gracie is looking for a best friend to stay close to.

Anyone interested in meeting Gracie is asked to email the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley at Adoption@HumaneSocietyTennessee.org!

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Knoxville 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
A 13-year-old girl was shot along Texas Avenue in Knoxville
13-year-old injured in Knoxville shooting
Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta lift reopens after safety concerns
Patriots plane spotted at TYS
New England Patriots plane spotted at McGhee Tyson airport
Hazy Monday due to smoke trapped in the area.
Smoky air lingers Monday in East Tennessee

Latest News

More heat today, more storms ahead.
Heating up today ahead of better storm chances
A wide-shot of Market Square in downtown Knoxville
Painting With a Twist hiring in Downtown Knoxville
Records: Doctor used wrong test to clear patients of COVID
Family and friends of Deheena Kyle gathering at a prayer vigil
Prayer Vigil held for missing Knoxville woman