Police: Man fleeing officers on motorcycle dies in crash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred during a police pursuit in southcentral Kentucky.

Glasgow Police asked Kentucky State Police early Sunday to investigate the crash.

Glasgow officers were called to the scene of a reported physical domestic altercation, state police said in a statement. As officers arrived, Joshua Hartigan, 34, of Westmoreland, Tennessee, fled the scene on a motorcycle and officers pursued, the statement said.

Hartigan, who was not wearing a helmet, failed to negotiate a curve and his motorcycle left the road, police said. He was pronounced dead by the Barren County coroner.

No further information was immediately released.

