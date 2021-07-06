Prayer Vigil held for missing Knoxville woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Monday, Family and friends of 27-year-old Desheena Kyle gathered together at Victor Ashe Park, holding a prayer vigil for her safe return.

Purple balloons decorated the park’s pavilion. Many who came out were dressed in Kyle’s favorite color as well.

Rahnaizah Skinner, a best friend of Kyle spoke about her missing friend.

“She has goals, she knows what she wants in life. She’s so loving. She’s so caring, and she would do anything for anybody. She’s just really a great person,” says Skinner.

According to KPD, Kyle was reported missing from Wilson Road on June 28. Investigators also say she was last seen some time around June 23 and the last verified sighting was on June 18.

Skinner says she last spoke with Kyle a few days before her last verified sighting.

“She texted me June 16th. We had plans to go to the beach this past weekend for her birthday. She never hit me up and that was the last time,” shared Skinner.

Rita Turner, Desheena’s aunt is pleading with the community to come forward with any tip, no matter how small. Investigators say they have strong reason to believe that she could be in danger. Turner hopes Kyle’s story will soon reach a broader spectrum to help save her niece’s life.

“I’m not willing to speak on what we are aware of as to her endangerment. I will say that is a fact, and that’s why it’s extremely imperative that is somebody knows something to say something. You could give us that piece of information to locate her,” says Turner.

Turner says one of the last conversations she had with her niece was about a family cruise to Honduras and Belize. Turner says the two were also discussing plans to open a boutique for Kyle’s clothing line.

Closing out the prayer vigil, flyers for Kyle’s return were distributed while everyone released purple balloons into the sky, calling out for Kyle’s return.

Kyle is approximately 5′3 and 130 pounds. If anyone sees Kyle, they are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is urged to contact @tn_crime at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

