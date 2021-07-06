Advertisement

Rural Metro Fire to host blood drive

Rural Metro will be holding a blood drive on July 9th benefitting the Red Cross.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire will host a blood drive for the American Red Cross at their Station 10 location on July 9th.

The blood drive will go towards their “friendly competition” with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to see who can collect more donations, officials said.

The drive is scheduled as the nation is seeing a critical need for blood.

The donations will also go towards the Red Cross’s goal of collecting a pint of blood for every life lost in the 9/11 attacks, officials said. “This year marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks, and with the current shortage of blood, we could not think of a more worthy cause to help,” a post said.

Those interested in donating at the station will need to go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter the code “rememberingthebadges” where it asks for a sponsor code, then pick the Station 10 location. The department will also be giving out prizes for those who donate and subscribe to the department while they are at the event.

Station 10 is located at 9746 Parkside Drive and the drive will be running from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

