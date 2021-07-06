Smokies announce additional Fireworks dates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies have announced the Summer Firework Series, presented by Pepsi and Coors Light, has expanded to include the remaining Friday night home games. Moving forward through the remainder of the season, every Friday and Saturday night home game will include a postgame firework show.

During the remainder of July, the Smokies have three theme nights, three premium giveaways, and four firework shows. The firework dates include July 16, 17, 30 and 31.

The 2021 schedule and information regarding single game tickets, season tickets, and mini plans can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

