Stop the Violence: Knoxville’s youth program keeps kids skilled, paid

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The city of Knoxville has made good on a promise to help stop youth gun violence after five teens were shot and killed this year. Their efforts include a new pilot youth program that has started across the city: Opportunity Youth.

The program partners with non-profits, including grassroots groups, that already have summer activities geared toward helping at high-risk youth. The city and Mayor Indya Kincannon allocated $1 million for violence prevention efforts. The city moved $200,000 to offer grants, up to $20,000, to 13 groups.

Sols Write House Empowerment Center is included in the list of recipients. The house will offer the kids a paycheck, lessons on starting up their own business, how to publish a book and make graphic t-shirts.

“To make money, I think it’s a great way to turn that 800 (dollars) and 900 into an unlimited resource of a way to make money without having to turn to gangs and street violence. I believe if they earn it, they learn it,” Terri Lavon Williams, CEO of Sols Write House, said.

Leilani Wilson and Natalya Norman are two teens ready for the first day of work Monday.

“I’m ready for something new. Something fun,” Norman said.

The groups are servicing more than 600 young people ages 12 - 21.

The groups receiving funding from the pilot program are as follows:

  • The Bottom: $17,840
  • Safe Haven: $11,380
  • Canvas Can Do Miracles: $15,336
  • YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley: $19,886
  • Battlefield Farms: $8,437.48
  • Penultimate Development: $20,000
  • Drums Up Guns Down: $20,000
  • The 5th Woman: $6,500
  • Sols Write House: $20,000
  • SEEED Knox: $20,000
  • Karate Five Association: $13,533.33
  • MCA Sports Association: $13,533.33
  • Mynark Tribe: $13,533.33

