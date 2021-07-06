Storms and heavy downpours return starting Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you wishing for some rain for your garden? Or maybe you just need to cool off. Hopefully these spotty to scattered showers and storms the next few days will help you out.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll continue to remain on the very warm side this evening. There is a small chance for a stray pop-up shower along the mountains or Plateau, but most of us will stay dry tonight. Partly cloudy skies continue with temperatures dropping near 70 degrees overnight.

Storms and some heavy downpours return Wednesday. The best chance for those storms will be in the later afternoon to evening hours. I would get the rain gear back out on Wednesday and for sure keep it handy throughout the week. Highs will be near 88 degrees but feeling warmer with that humidity going up.

LOOKING AHEAD

At this time, Tropical Storm Elsa moves across Florida and tracks up the East coast. Elsa is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane as it hits part of the Gulf. This more so helps to scoop up tropical humidity and moisture available for more storms in our area.

We’re looking at scattered rain and storms to pulse up Thursday afternoon, with some downpours possible. A lot of you have been asking for the rain and we do need some. We are about 4″ below the average for this time of year.

Rainfall so far this year (WVLT)

We have added a WVLT First Alert for Friday, with the potential for some energy to lead to stronger to isolated severe storms. The intensity is concentrated on the Plateau and Southern Valley as of now, so we’ll keep you updated on this First Alert. It’s still a 40% coverage of our area, just more intensity to what’s developing.

Really rain and storms come with a continued on and off development on into early next week. This keeps highs in the upper 80s, but still feeling warmer.

Tuesday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

