Sunflowers bloom at Forks of the River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunflower display at Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area is back in bloom.

This year’s event sees the return of the large 70-acre field of sunflowers. In 2020, the event had to go without the usual field due to the need for crop rotation. The crop rotation helps maintain soil fertility and controls pests.

The sunflowers are not just beneficial to visitors, but also to wildlife like pollinators and birds.

More information can be found on the Forks of the River website.

Directions to the wildlife management area are listed on the website as:

From I-40, take James White Pkwy exit (388A) and stay to the left to continue on James White Parkway. Cross over the Tenn. River and take the Sevier Ave./Hillwood Dr. Exit. Turn Left onto Sevier Ave. (turns into Hillwood Dr.). Turn right onto Island Home Ave. (at bottom of hill). Take the first left onto McClure Ln. just passed Ijams Nature Center. Follow signs to the WMA. A TWRA gravel parking lot is to the right at the end of McClure Lane.

