Tennessee man to join ‘Big Brother’ for season 23

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The CBS television show “Big Brother” will soon begin its 23rd season and Tennesseans will see one of their own in the Big Brother house.

Middle Tennessee native Brandon French is among this season’s 16 cast members.

Brandon French (CBS)

French, who currently lives in Clarksville said “building relationships with everyone,” is his strategy for winning. French said his work as a farmer will help him succeed because he is always required to evolve and change on a daily basis.

“My lifestyle fits perfect with the Big Brother house,” French said.

According to French, the loss of his son taught him life is, “way too short.” He said he is excited to live out his dream on the show. French said he would take a photo of his son with him into the house because “it motivates me like no other.”

French listed the following facts about himself:

- At 13, I won the NFL national punt, pass and kick competition

- We have a two-time grand national champion show bull that lives better than most humans

-I’m a proud member of the NAACP

-I’m prior military

-The only thing that I’m scared of in life is our devil rooster

“Big Brother” premieres on July 7 at 8 p.m. on WVLT.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.