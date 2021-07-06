Tennessee to offer $250 flight vouchers for booking hotels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are offering 10,000 travelers a $250 flight voucher for four airports in the state if they book certain hotel packages.

Tennessee’s Department of Tourist Development says $2.5 million for the “Tennessee on Me” promotion is included in the new state budget signed by Gov. Bill Lee.

The vouchers count for the Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville airports through Delta, American Airlines or Southwest Airlines.

Visitors must book at least a two-night hotel package in one of the four cities, with at least one night Sunday through Wednesday. They can be booked at www.TennesseeOnMe.com.

Visitors can book until Sept. 15 and must travel between July 11 and Dec. 30, with one airline voucher per hotel booking, not per person.

Country music star Brad Paisley is promoting the giveaway.

The promotion comes as the governor has opted against the kind of giveaways other states have offered for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

