Advertisement

Tennessee to offer $250 flight vouchers for booking hotels

Country music star Brad Paisley is promoting the giveaway.
Tennessee officials are offering 10,000 travelers a $250 flight voucher for four airports in...
Tennessee officials are offering 10,000 travelers a $250 flight voucher for four airports in the state if they book certain hotel packages.(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are offering 10,000 travelers a $250 flight voucher for four airports in the state if they book certain hotel packages.

Tennessee’s Department of Tourist Development says $2.5 million for the “Tennessee on Me” promotion is included in the new state budget signed by Gov. Bill Lee.

The vouchers count for the Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville airports through Delta, American Airlines or Southwest Airlines.

Visitors must book at least a two-night hotel package in one of the four cities, with at least one night Sunday through Wednesday. They can be booked at www.TennesseeOnMe.com.

Visitors can book until Sept. 15 and must travel between July 11 and Dec. 30, with one airline voucher per hotel booking, not per person.

Country music star Brad Paisley is promoting the giveaway.

The promotion comes as the governor has opted against the kind of giveaways other states have offered for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Knoxville 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
A 13-year-old girl was shot along Texas Avenue in Knoxville
13-year-old injured in Knoxville shooting
Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta lift reopens after safety concerns
Patriots plane spotted at TYS
New England Patriots plane spotted at McGhee Tyson airport
Hazy Monday due to smoke trapped in the area.
Smoky air lingers Monday in East Tennessee

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Hartigan, who was not wearing a helmet, failed to negotiate a curve and his motorcycle left the...
Police: Man fleeing officers on motorcycle dies in crash
The East Tennessee Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help searching for multiple missing...
East TN Crime Stoppers searching for multiple missing teens
Jonathan Rennels
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting nurse at UT Medical Center