Tennessee Takes Over SEC Network on Wednesday, July 14

The annual SEC Network Takeover is set to run July 3-16
Tennessee Athletics
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual SEC Network Takeover is set to run July 3-16. Tennessee’s day in the spotlight begins at midnight ET on Wednesday, July 14. During the SEC Network Takeover, each of the 14 Southeastern Conference schools has the opportunity to create a customized, 24-hour stretch of programming to highlight its memorable moments and history. Ten Tennessee athletic events from 2020-21 and two produced shows highlight UT’s 24-hour takeover.

A complete list of Tennessee ‘s programming follows (all times Eastern):

Midnight – Softball: Tennessee vs. Kentucky (April 4, 2021)

2 a.m. – SEC Storied: The Color Orange3 a.m. – SEC Inside: Tennessee Men’s Basketball

3:30 a.m. – Men’s Basketball: Tennessee at Kentucky (Feb. 6, 2021)

5:30 a.m. – Softball: Tennessee vs. Arkansas (SEC Tournament | May 13, 2021)

7:30 a.m. – Men’s Tennis: Tennessee vs. Florida (SEC Tournament | April 23, 2021)

10 a.m. – Soccer: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt (Sept. 27, 2020)

Noon – Baseball: Tennessee vs. Florida (April 9, 2021)3 p.m. – Men’s Basketball: Tennessee vs. Kansas (Jan. 30, 2021)

5 p.m. – Women’s Basketball: Tennessee vs. South Carolina (Feb. 18, 2021)

7 p.m. – Baseball: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt (April 17, 2021)

10 p.m. – Football: Tennessee Orange & White Game (April 24, 2021)

