Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI following Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer driver is facing multiple charges after a crash in Greene County Tuesday.

According to THP, Philip Davis, 53, was traveling in a tractor-trailer north on Asheville Highway around 4 a.m. Davis reportedly crossed the double yellow center line before overcorrecting and going off the right side of the road, crash reports stated. Officials said the tractor-trailer went into a ditch and hit a rock embankment.

THP reported Davis, “showed signs of being under the influence,” and performed poorly during a field sobriety test.

Davis was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to take due care, driving right of center and violation of seatbelt law. He was transported to the Greene County Jail.

The crash report revealed Davis was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.