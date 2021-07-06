UT Ag Extension office encourages healthy food choices

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 1 in 7 Tennesseans don’t have access to nutritious food. Shop Smart TN is a partnership between UT, UT Extension, and stores working to make healthier foods easier to get. They share fun recipes, make suggestions for healthier options, and offer cooking tips.

Stephanie Maples with the UT Extension Office in Cocke County visits convenience stores offering healthy recipes and healthier options for people. Maples says sometimes she’s successful, but it feels good when she can help.

“Most people stop at a convenience store two or three times a day. I just to get a handful of people to choose different foods, makes a difference,” said Maples.

Maples hands out little gifts and recipe cards to customers.

