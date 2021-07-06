Advertisement

Woman accused of setting neighbor’s home on fire says she was there to ‘cleanse this place’

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County woman is facing an attempted murder charge after deputies say she set her neighbor’s home on fire.

It happened Monday evening around 7:30 in the Ray Johnson Rd. area of London.

According to the arrest citation from the sheriff’s office, they received a complaint that 37-year-old Sheena Johnson had set a mobile home on fire and then ran away.

According to the arrest citation from the sheriff’s office, they received a complaint that...
According to the arrest citation from the sheriff’s office, they received a complaint that 37-year-old Sheena Johnson had set a mobile home on fire and then ran away.(Laurel Co. Correctional Center)

When a deputy arrived to check it out, heavy smoke was coming from the back of the home.

The citation says Johnson walked out of her home next door and told the deputy that she hadn’t done anything.

The deputy asked Johnson to have a seat in the back of their cruiser, but Johnson became irate and said she wasn’t going anywhere. After a short scuffle with the deputy, Johnson was arrested and put in the cruiser.

The victim told the deputy she woke up to the smell of smoke and was having trouble breathing. She then went outside where she says she saw Johnson standing in her yard. The victim asked Johnson why she set the house on fire and Johnson replied, “why not?” and that she was there to “cleanse this place,” starting with the victim’s home.

The victim’s daughter told the deputy that Johnson had also tried to set someone else’s house on fire four days before this incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital to get checked out after being exposed to heavy smoke from the fire.

Johnson is currently in the Laurel County Correctional Center facing charges of arson, attempted murder, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Knoxville 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting
Patriots plane spotted at TYS
New England Patriots plane spotted at McGhee Tyson airport
A 13-year-old girl was shot along Texas Avenue in Knoxville
13-year-old injured in Knoxville shooting
Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta lift reopens after safety concerns
Jonathan Rennels
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting nurse at UT Medical Center

Latest News

Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
Update: Police contacted driver in hit-and-run, citations pending
KPD looking for suspect
KPD looking for suspected credit card thief
Sunflowers bloom at Forks of the River
Rural Metro Fire to host blood drive
Submissions can include animals and zoo or aquarium scenes.
Zoo Knoxville wants to see your best animal photos