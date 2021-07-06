World’s Fair Park hosting free concerts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville released the lineup for upcoming concerts to be held at World’s Fair Park.

The five free concerts will happen in July at the World’s Fair Park performance lawn.

The 2021 schedule features the following:

Tuesday, July 6

Jazz provided by Greg Tardy Quartet

7:00pm-9:00pm

Saxophonist, multi-reedist, and composer Gregory Tardy is one of the most versatile jazz musicians of his generation, equally comfortable in a variety of musical and improvisational situations.

Wednesday, July 7

Joe Lasher Jr, Kaitlyn Baker, Commodore Fox

6:30pm - 9:00pm

Drawing inspiration from icons such as Rodney Atkin, Eric Church, Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams, Joe’s music is influenced by a variety of genres ranging from traditional country to gospel and from rock to heavy metal, creating a sound that is all his own.

Thursday, July 8

Smooth Sailor

7:00pm - 9:00pm

Smooth Sailor charts a course for pure listening pleasure... Presenting timeless 70s and 80s “yacht rock” at its finest! Artists covered include Hall and Oates, Michael McDonald, Lionel Richie, Little River Band, Toto, and many, many more! All aboard!

Tuesday, July 13

Jazz provided by Eric Reed Trio

7:00pm - 9:00pm

Eric Reed is an influential fixture in music as pianist, composer, arranger, bandleader, and champion of young musicians.

Thursday, July 15

Dirty Grass Soul

7:00pm - 9:00pm

Largely influenced by the traditional music of the North Carolina foothills, Dirty Grass Soul brings a refreshed sound to their music that falls somewhere between country, bluegrass, and southern rock & roll reminiscent of acts like The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band.

Free parking will be available in all City-owned garages after 6 p.m. and in the 11th Street Garage located off of 11th Street across from World’s fair Park.

Attendees are encouraged to bring to bring chairs, blankets and picnic dinners (no alcohol).

