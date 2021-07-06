Zoo Knoxville wants to see your best animal photos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville asked for visitors to submit their favorite photos of the zoo for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums photo contest.

Contest participants could have photos from their zoo visit featured on the association’s social media.

Individuals interested in participating can submit their photos online between July 5 - 19. The photos are required to have been taken in the last two years. Submissions can include animals and zoo or aquarium scenes. Photos cannot include human faces. Submissions should include the name of the photographer, the zoo where the photo was taken and the date the photo was taken. Only one entry will be accepted per visitor.

AZA staff and a panel of guest judges will review the photos, and the winner will be featured for 30 days on AZA’s social media cover image. Other exceptional photos will be highlighted on AZA’s social media. The photos may also appear on AZA’s website and/or other promotional materials.

Click here to submit photos or learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.