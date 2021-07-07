Armed and dangerous man wanted by Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office
Bowling is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted on many charges.
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man considered armed and dangerous is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, officials with the office say. Phillip Ross Bowling is possibly travelling in a white 2007 Nissan Altima with drive-out tags, officials say.
Bowling is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, interference with emergency communications and theft over $1,000, according to an announcement made by the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on Bowling is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 423-663-2245.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.