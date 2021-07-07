Advertisement

Armed person possibly barricaded in Knoxville, negotiators on scene

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are trying to serve a warrant on someone who is believed to be armed.
Knoxville PD
Knoxville PD(Knoxville PD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple Knoxville Police Department units are attempting to serve a warrant on someone they believe to be armed at a house on the 2100 block of Ohio Avenue, according to KPD.

Although they have not confirmed the person is inside the house, crisis negotiators are on scene trying to safely make contact, KPD says.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

