Cookeville police search for person of interest
The Cookeville Police Department is trying to identify a person of interest in a theft.
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Detectives with the Cookeville Police Department are asking for help to identify a person of interest in a theft that happened on June 28.
Anyone with information about the identity of the person pictured in the photo is asked to contact Detective Justin Long with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 931-520-5317.
